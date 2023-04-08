Patron Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELV stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.54. 815,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,166. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.76. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.