Patron Partners LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $116.40. 210,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $129.78.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

