Patron Partners LLC Sells 181 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,795. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

