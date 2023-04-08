Patron Partners LLC Sells 336 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $100.48. 4,264,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,024. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

