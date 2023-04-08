Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

