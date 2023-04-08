Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 750 ($9.31) price target on the stock.

Gooch & Housego Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON:GHH opened at GBX 460 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £115.18 million, a PE ratio of -5,750.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 508.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 513.79. Gooch & Housego has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,040 ($12.92).

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16,250.00%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

