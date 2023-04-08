Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $274.16 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $37,206,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.25.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.