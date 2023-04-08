Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.44

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.44 and traded as low as $26.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 10,404 shares traded.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter.

About Peritus High Yield ETF

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

