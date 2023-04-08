Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 766,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $77,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $99.03. 3,469,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,485. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.