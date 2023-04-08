Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.66

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.66 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 70.90 ($0.88). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 72.90 ($0.91), with a volume of 483,589 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £399.21 million, a P/E ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

