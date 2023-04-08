Piper Sandler Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $204.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.16. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

