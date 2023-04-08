Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.56. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 105 shares.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.
