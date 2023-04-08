Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $369,736.73

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $161.51 million and approximately $369,736.73 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00322710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

