PotCoin (POT) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $398,284.02 and $712.13 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00322305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012044 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,226,314 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

