Powerledger (POWR) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Powerledger has a total market cap of $93.69 million and $3.79 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

