Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 3.5%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.86 and last traded at $50.86. 34,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 74,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $685.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Precision Drilling by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 537,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.