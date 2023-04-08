Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $313,269.52 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $313,269.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,409,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

