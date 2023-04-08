Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $313,269.52 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $313,269.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,409,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:PCOR opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
