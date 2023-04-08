ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 3,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 25,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

ProShares Ultra Yen Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Yen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 17.22% of ProShares Ultra Yen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

