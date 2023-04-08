Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PRU opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

