QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $625,454.55 and $572,673.43 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.1662074 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $432,392.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

