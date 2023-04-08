Qtum Price Reaches $3.15 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $329.08 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00011212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.87 or 0.06614752 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,607,793 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

