QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 13.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $99,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.00. 5,260,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,451. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

