QUASA (QUA) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.83 million and $481.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,012.69 or 1.00009740 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00179594 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $648.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

