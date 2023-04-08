Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 22,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 7,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Questor Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

About Questor Technology

(Get Rating)

Questor Technology, Inc offers clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. It designs, manufactures and services clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants such as methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, and hazardous air pollutants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.