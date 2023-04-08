QUINT Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004474 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $823,538.07 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

