Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $622.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $613.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

