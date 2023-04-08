Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

