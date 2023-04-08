Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

