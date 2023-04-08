Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 605 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,642,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $206.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

