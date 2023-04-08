Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $194.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.50.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

