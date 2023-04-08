Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.