Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

