Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

