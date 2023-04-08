Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $414.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

