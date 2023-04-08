Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.93 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

