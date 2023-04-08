Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Trading Up 7.1%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.95 and last traded at 0.91. Approximately 23,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 177,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.85.

Rail Vision Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.55 and a 200 day moving average of 1.14.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) by 4,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,494 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.