Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $181.19 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 353,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,190,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 3.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,151,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,243,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,006,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

ELV traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $483.54. The company had a trading volume of 815,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,166. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.76.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

