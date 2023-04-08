Raymond James Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.93.

SunPower Stock Down 3.6 %

SPWR stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 38,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

