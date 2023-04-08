Raymond James Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $45.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

HWC opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

