Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 12,846,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 11,472,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23.

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

