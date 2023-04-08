Request Price Reaches $0.0999 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Request has a market capitalization of $99.85 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,027.41 or 1.00021009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09909705 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,761,047.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

