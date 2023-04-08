Request (REQ) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Request has a total market capitalization of $98.98 million and $2.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00030903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018675 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,020.75 or 1.00015610 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10218188 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,227,857.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

