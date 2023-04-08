Revain (REV) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Revain (REV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $41.29 million and approximately $373,873.05 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

