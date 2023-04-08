Reviewing Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) and Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Dune Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.43 $57.04 million $6.13 12.99 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10% Dune Acquisition N/A -111.92% 10.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Piper Jaffray Companies and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats Dune Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Dune Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.