Reviewing NextPlat (NXPL) and Its Competitors

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NextPlat to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -2.11 NextPlat Competitors $13.87 billion $682.95 million -2.42

NextPlat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 614 2328 2479 120 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextPlat and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 145.12%. Given NextPlat’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -42.54% -38.56% NextPlat Competitors -62.91% 1.69% -1.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextPlat rivals beat NextPlat on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

