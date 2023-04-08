Reviewing Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) & Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Schrödinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Schrödinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Schrödinger 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Schrödinger has a consensus price target of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 103.66%. Given Schrödinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Schrödinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $410.60 million 4.08 $175.07 million $0.97 11.22 Schrödinger $180.96 million 10.75 -$149.19 million ($2.10) -13.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Schrödinger. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 42.64% 30.49% 16.66% Schrödinger -82.44% -30.04% -21.08%

Risk & Volatility

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Schrödinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

