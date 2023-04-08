Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 30,918 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of ModivCare worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ModivCare by 48.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

ModivCare Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,397 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MODV opened at $84.09 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.