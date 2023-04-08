Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 132,014 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

VIAV opened at $10.36 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.