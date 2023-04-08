Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,719 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.87% of Ocuphire Pharma worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of OCUP opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.30. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

