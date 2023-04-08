Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $262.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.32. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.